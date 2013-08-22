LONDON Headcount in commodities units of the top 10 investment banks has slid by a fifth over the past two years as the firms have been hit by increased regulation and higher capital requirements, a consultancy said on Thursday.

Bank employees working in commodities dropped to around 2,300 in the first half of the year, down 12 percent on last year and 21 percent on the same period of 2011, London-based industry analytics firm Coalition said.

Coalition revised its estimate of the drop in commodity revenue from the top investment banks in the first half, saying it fell by 20 percent to $2.7 billion (£1.7 billion). Earlier this month, it released a preliminary estimate that the decline was 25 percent.

"A stronger 2Q (second quarter) 2013 was unable to outweigh a poor 1Q (first quarter) 2013," a report said. "There was significant weakness in investor products and power & gas businesses, although oil revenues improved in 2Q 2013 compared to 2Q 2012."

Spokeswoman Susan Monahan said that Coalition had revised its list of the top 10 investment banks in its latest report based on overall revenue, removing RBS (RBS.L) and replacing it with France's BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA).

The other banks that Coalition tracks are: Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAC.N), Barclays (BARC.L), Citigroup (C.N), Credit Suisse CSGN.VX, Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE), Goldman Sachs (GS.N), JPMorgan Chase (JPM.N), Morgan Stanley (MS.N), and UBS UBSN.VX.

In terms of commodities revenue, last year Goldman took the top spot, followed by JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley, Coalition said in March.

(Reporting by Eric Onstad; editing by David Evans)