LONDON Bank of England policymakers Spencer Dale and Martin Weale ditched their calls for higher interest rates this month, and others considered a new round of stimulus, minutes to their August meeting showed on Wednesday.

Policymakers judged that the economic outlook had worsened over the past month, and most felt risks to inflation had eased.

The BoE's Monetary Policy Committee voted 9-0 to keep rates at a record low 0.5 percent, where they have been since March 2009, and Adam Posen maintained his long-standing lone call for an immediate extra 50 billion pounds of asset purchases.

Last month the BoE voted 7-2 in favour of keeping rates on hold, and economists had expected this pattern to be maintained, though they saw the chance of a dovish shift.

"The slowing in world demand growth and the heightened tensions in financial markets meant that the balance of risks to the medium-term inflation outlook had clearly shifted to the downside," the minutes said.

The BoE's quarterly Inflation Report last week showed that inflation was expected to peak at 5 percent later this year, but thereafter fall quicker than previously forecast due to a weaker growth outlook. Economists took this as a sign that a rate rise was unlikely to come before late 2012 at the earliest.

Official data on Tuesday showed that consumer price inflation rose more than expected in July to 4.4 percent.

Some MPC members were still concerned about the upside risks to inflation. Hawks on the committee have been particularly concerned that a long period of above target inflation would damage public confidence in the BoE's commitment to keep inflation low.

"But recent developments had weakened the case for removing some of the monetary stimulus," the minutes said.

The BoE said the greatest risk to the British economy stemmed from the euro zone debt crisis -- a point also made by BoE Governor Mervyn King last week -- but most members did not want to take any pre-emptive action.