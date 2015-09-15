VIENNA The provision of emergency funding to banks should remain the responsibility of national central banks rather than being shifted to the European Central Bank, ECB governing council member Ewald Nowotny said on Tuesday.

Emergency Liquidity Assistance in the euro zone is currently provided by national central banks after ECB approval but this system is being reviewed.

"The role of a central bank as a lender of last resort in the context of ELA should remain a function of national central bank with (ECB) approval mechanism," Nowotny, who is also the head of the Austrian central bank said at an event in Vienna.

"We should take care not to enter into a situation in which we create too dense a bureaucratic network so that we cannot give assistance when necessary. That is also connected to the question of democratic legitimacy."

