Vodafone to add over 2,000 British jobs to improve services
LONDON Mobile operator Vodafone will create 2,100 new customer service jobs across Britain in the next two years as part of an investment drive to improve operations in its home market.
FRANKFURT Euro zone banks grew more confident in the second quarter about borrowing and lending to each other in the unsecured money market, which was shunned during the crisis, a survey by the European Central Bank showed on Friday.
The ECB's Euro Money Market survey showed that cash borrowing of participating banks in the unsecured market increased by 54 percent to 2.56 trillion euros (2.04 trillion pounds) in the second quarter compared with the same period last year.
Their lending increased by 24 percent to 2.02 trillion euros.
"The improvement is especially noticeable in the unsecured markets. Activity in secured markets, the largest money market segment, has increased as well," the ECB said in a statement.
Since the financial crisis started, banks have trusted each other less and moved towards requiring collateral in order to lend to each other. This dynamic seems to change now.
The results of this year's survey were derived from a constant panel of 101 banks.
Oilfield services firm John Wood Group said on Monday it proposed to buy smaller peer Amec Foster Wheeler for a recommended all-share offer valued at about 2.2 billion pounds ($2.69 billion).
LONDON Shares in British homebuilder Bovis jumped around 8 percent on Monday after it said it was in talks with rival Galliford Try about a possible takeover.