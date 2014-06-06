LONDON The longest-serving chief of a major European bank, Erste's Andreas Treichl has earned a reputation for speaking his mind, clashing publicly with Austrian politicians who propped up his bank and speaking out against a swell of regulation.

In an interview shortly after the European Central Bank (ECB) announced its masterplan to kick-start euro zone bank lending, Treichl was in characteristically frank form, arguing banks need a period of regulatory stability.

An EU-wide review of banks' financial health is due to be completed in October and the CEO said banks need to believe this will not be followed by further rule book tinkering.

"It's like with soccer, if you change the rules all the time, nobody's going to watch it because nobody's going to understand the game any more," Treichl said.

"If (after the tests) people say, those are the (capital) rules now, from 2015 to 2020, and we're not going to change them any more, that will fuel growth, that will give security to the banks (to lend)," he said in an interview at Central Hall, Westminster, the London venue for the Spring meeting of the International Institute of Finance trade body.

The ECB on Thursday said it would for the first time charge banks for parking funds at the central bank overnight, in an attempt to force them to lend particularly to small- and medium-sized businesses.

But central bank attempts to force more lending, and kickstart growth, are to some extent in conflict with demands for banks to accumulate more capital against future losses.

"Those banks that do exactly what regulators and politicians want banks to do, are facing severe difficulties because we find it really difficult to stimulate growth," said the monogrammed-shirt wearing Treichl, who turns 62 later this month.

"We're so dramatically scared about the risk question in banking that we're mixing up the good risks that banks have taken with the bad risks they have taken."

In a wide-ranging 40 minute interview, Treichl covered everything from Erste's commitment to the central and eastern European markets, to life as a banker in a banker-bashing world, to Austrian taxes and the EU's banking union.

HIT RATE

But it was the area of policy around lending that triggered the strongest reaction in the man who's spent 17 years leading Austria's second-biggest domestic bank and still puts in 70 hours a week.

Treichl, who hails from a prominent Austrian financial family, is a believer in the need for banks to take risks, even ones that end badly.

"If we screw up on 10 percent of our loans, we've helped 90 percent of companies to do extremely well," he said, arguing banks' "hit" rate is far better than that of private equity firms, who he argues get most of their calls wrong but win big on the others.

He decried what he saw as a lack of understanding among central banks of this dynamic, which he said made him "so angry", and was scathing of the ECB's ambition to help banks pool small business loans and sell them on, a process known as securitisation.

"You got to be joking, you're just going to get the next crisis a lot sooner," he said, referencing the massive losses that ensued when the U.S. market embraced the securitisation process to sell on sub-prime mortgages.

In Erste's core markets Austria, Romania and the Czech Republic, Treichl said 90 percent of the economy depends on banks lending to small- and mid-sized firms.

Almost 10 percent of Erste's 127.5 billion euros (103.3 billion pounds) loan book was non-performing at the end of March, though the percentage rises to 29.7 percent in its third-largest market Romania.

MAJOR DRIVER

Treichl was similarly uncompromising in his views on the central and eastern Europe (CEE) markets that account for more than half his bank's assets.

At Erste's May 31 annual shareholders' meeting, Treichl said the EU bank tests were slanted against banks like his because CEE economies are being tested against a bigger fall in output than countries such as Greece and Italy.

But he told Reuters he "never for a second" thought Erste was over-exposed to the CEE region.

"Our strategy is to be the bank of the eastern part of the European Union," he said. "Irrespective of the crisis, the region we are in will be the major driver of growth for Europe in the next 50 years."

Erste would like even more eastern European exposure in the form of a Polish operation, but so far hasn't found the right bank at the right price. It may not find one before Treichl's term is up in 2017.

Whether he'll go for another term - his fifth - he says is a matter for his health and his supervisory board. He says he hasn't thought much of what he will do after leaving Erste, though one option would be teaching and playing the piano.

"I have so many things I'd love to do that I don't do," he said, adding he enjoys spending time with his wife, Desiree Treichl-Sturgkh, a writer on lifestyle topics who chairs the Vienna Opera Ball, and his three teenage sons, who ended his flirtation with social media when they deserted messaging service WhatsApp after their father joined.

As Austria's best-paid banker in the crisis, with a package of almost 1.5 million euros in 2009, Treichl became a magnet for banker-bashing in his home territory.

"Most of my fortune is in my own firm, so I went through very good times and bad times," he said. The secret to enjoying the job despite the hostile climate? "I don't see myself so much as a banker," he said. "I see myself as an entrepreneur who built the bank."

(Editing by David Holmes)