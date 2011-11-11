LONDON Europe's banks could ditch up to 3 trillion euros of loans to raise capital ratios and meet new rules, blasting a hole in the financial landscape that rivals as diverse as Japanese banks, Islamic financiers and pension funds are coming forward to fill.

The biggest shake-up will be in areas like project finance, shipping finance, aviation and infrastructure as banks cut their risk-weighted assets (RWAs) and rethink client relationships.

"Since the summer more banks that are challenged by funding costs and profitability are getting more choosy," a senior loans banker said. "The easiest way for banks to shrink assets is not to roll over loans for customers every time they refinance."

Regulators have stepped up pressure on banks to improve their capital ratios, which they can do by increasing the equity they hold or by shrinking their asset base.

A bank with 250 billion euros of RWAs that wants to increase its capital ratio to 9 percent from 7 percent can raise 5 billion euros of equity or sell 50 billion of risk-weighted assets. At current depressed valuations there is little appetite to raise capital.

"Potentially we could see shrinkage of 1 to 3 trillion euros as banks deleverage to avoid rights issues," said Simon Samuels, analyst at Barclays Capital.

With the fracturing euro zone looking more fragile daily, the pace of deleveraging is quickening. France's top banks, until now always near the top of loan league tables, are leading the way and Italian, German, Spanish, Dutch, Swiss and British lenders are also drawing in their horns, bankers say.

A stark harbinger of the new trend came in August when BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA) and Commerzbank refused to join 10 other banks providing a $12 billion loan to SABMiller SAB.L, despite having a relationship with the brewer.

BNP, Credit Agricole (CAGR.PA) and Societe Generale (SOGN.PA) have turned down syndicated loans for corporate clients they have banked before and been notably absent from other high-profile EMEA deals, like a $6 billion loan for Xstrata XTA.L and a $4.7 billion loan for Qatar's Barzan.

"Some of our clients aren't happy," said a banker at BNP. "They're asking us why we're not doing this kind of business anymore."

RISING PROTECTIONISM?

Banks are keen to be rid of assets in U.S. dollars, which have become more expensive for them to fund since U.S. banks and money market funds alarmed by the growing debt crisis began retreating from doing business with their European peers.

So dollar-denominated areas of financing -- such as aviation and shipping finance, project finance and infrastructure -- and loans with longer maturities or seen as more risky so carrying a higher risk weighting are among the first wave of loans to be dropped or renegotiated by European banks.

EU banks hold assets of about 42 trillion euros (or over 11 trillion of RWAs for 90 of the biggest banks). JP Morgan analysts estimate they could deleverage to the tune of 2 trillion euros, or 4.7 percent of assets. Other analysts reckon the figure will be nearer 3 trillion.

The retreat could mean lenders hiding behind domestic barriers.

Commerzbank (CBKG.DE) has said it will refuse loans that don't help Germany or Poland, raising the spectre of increasing protectionism as banks choose to cut overseas lending over raising capital.

"European banks are selling their exposure to non-European credits. That creates strains -- there's a ripple effect," said one senior investment banker with a Wall Street institution.

How far banks will be able to deleverage is likely to be an explosive political issue for at least two years as it will inevitably hurt economic growth.

The European Banking Authority has said lenders are not allowed to "excessively" deleverage and told national regulators to monitor the scale of shrinkage.

The credit squeeze will be mostly felt in Europe, especially for retail and commercial loans in southern European where there is less willingness to take up the slack, but is likely to spill over to other markets.

Eurozone banks hold more than $6 trillion in assets outside the bloc, including $1.8 trillion in the United States and $1 trillion in Eastern Europe, according to Nomura analysts. That could see Spanish banks cut lending in Brazil and Mexico while German, French and Italian banks pull back from eastern Europe, while other emerging markets could see a credit squeeze.

The senior banker said French banks -- BNP Paribas and SocGen -- were already aggressively selling their loan exposure to Russian companies. The loans themselves are not distressed but they are selling at 90-95 cents on the dollar to move them, he said.

He said some hedge funds were buying the loans and that some Russian corporates were buying them back.

PICKING UP THE SLACK

Japanese banks like Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi have already stepped in to fill much of the gap, bankers said. Last year it paid over $6 billion for project finance loans from Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L), and peers have looked at similar deals.

Backed by more than $6 billion in spare cash and a strong currency, Japanese banks are in talks to buy more EU bank assets, but they know they can be selective, sources said. They could get more aggressive next year, especially for leasing businesses and other loan portfolios.

Lenders from elsewhere in Asia, the Middle East, Canada and the United States have also stepped in on deals.

Cash-rich pension funds are cutting in to buy infrastructure loans from banks, while Gulf airline Emirates has said it is looking at the Islamic finance market to fund aircraft deliveries as European banks back away.

In an industry that prides itself on the value of client relationships, these shifts could have long-term consequences for Europe's banks. It will also have an earnings impact.

Britain's Lloyds (LLOY.L) has been ahead with its deleveraging and slashed assets by more than a fifth in the last two years, but the cost is lost revenue from the loans, and this week it warned it may not hit medium-term income targets.

And BNP's plan to cut its RWA by 70 billion euros is set to inflict a 1.2 billion euro hit due to restructuring costs and losses on disposals, and also see the bank lose 750 million euros in income each year.

(Additonal reporting by Tessa Walsh and Sarah White; Editing by Sophie Walker)