DUBLIN European banks need to avoid a fire-sale of assets over the next few years that could stymie already fragile growth rates in the euro zone, Ireland's head of banking supervision said on Wednesday.

"It is incredibly worrying to us that in a wave of deleveraging which is calculated to be in excess of 2 trillion euros (1.75 trillion pounds) in the next couple of years that this wall of deleveraging will continue to add additional pressure onto the European economy," John Moran told a banking conference in Dublin.

"We really need to avoid a situation where we are dumping assets at any cost," he said. "In order to do that Europe, needs to work hard to find a stable mechanism to fund this type of deleveraging."

Separately, Ireland's finance minister said the country's banks, which have swallowed tens of billions of euros in capital, would not have to raise any additional reserves on the back of new health checks being rushed through by the European Banking Authority.

"My initial advice is that we won't have to do anything extra and that we are capitalised to fulfil the new rules they are coming forward with," Michael Noonan told reporters.

"There are different ways of calculating core Tier 1 capital. There are items you can put in or leave out. They are putting in high figures ... but we are not clear if that is a trailer or a decision."

NORMAL FUNDING OFF THE TABLE

European banks are looking to shed loans and beef up their balance sheets to protect themselves against a deepening sovereign debt crisis that has frozen normal funding channels.

Moran said all but the most highly rated European banks will find it difficult to access unsecured funding.

"It is going to be a challenge for a long time, with the exception of the very highly rated banks," he said.

No European bank has issued a senior unsecured bond since early July despite about 150 billion euros of issuance in the first half.

Ireland's banks were at the heart of its financial crisis and subsequent 85 billion euro EU-IMF bailout, and as part of that rescue package its three main lenders have agreed to shrink their balance sheets by 70 billion euros by 2013.

Some 13 billion euros in core and non-core assets have been offloaded to date, and Moran said Ireland's banks had an important head start on their European counterparts in shedding assets.

"We are in a fortunate position, frankly, because we have core banks set up, we have deleveraging committees, we have management focus on that. They have got advisers," he said.

"Realistically, I think it will be a while before the other banks can go through that initial cycle that we went through."

Dublin is targeting nearly 16 billion euros of asset sales this year as part of an overall asset sale target of 34 billion euros.

Ireland's banks have overhauled their boards after years of reckless property lending precipitated the sector's near collapse, and Moran said he expected Allied Irish Banks to submit a salary proposal for a new chief executive to the department this week.

AIB, effectively nationalised late last year, wants to break a government-imposed salary ceiling of 500,000 euros in order to attract a new CEO.

Brendan McDonagh, a former head of HSBC's North American operations, and David Duffy, who has held international roles with ING Barings and South Africa's Standard Bank, are among the contenders for the AIB job.

(Additional reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Greg Mahlich)