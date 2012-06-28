LONDON British banks expect to significantly raise borrowing costs for businesses and home-buyers over the next three months as the cost of their funding rises, the Bank of England said on Thursday.

The BoE's latest quarterly Credit Conditions Survey shows the challenge faced by the central bank and Britain's government to lower the cost of credit to firms and households - something they believe is a key part of getting Britain out of recession.

The survey took place between May 14 and May 31, before BoE governor Mervyn King unveiled a scheme to provide cheap longer-term funding to banks to encourage them to lend, as well as steps to reduce banks' funding costs, which have rocketed as a result of the euro zone crisis.

The survey showed that over the previous three months, banks had been passing on to customers the higher costs that they faced when they raised money from capital markets, and that they expected to continue to do so over the next three months.

"The elevated cost of wholesale funding for banks has continued to be passed through to spreads on secured household lending, and lending to firms," the BoE said.

"Spreads were expected to rise markedly on lending to firms of all sizes ... in the next three months," it added.

Despite passing on higher costs to borrowers, banks expected supply and demand for most types of loan to remain broadly stable.

The one exception was for mortgages with a high loan-to-value ratio, where banks expected to cut back availability "markedly".

(Reporting by David Milliken and Alessandra Prentice in London)