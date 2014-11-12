LONDON Five of the world's biggest banks will pay almost $3.4 billion (2.14 billion pound) in penalties and disgorgement to British, U.S. and Swiss authorities for alleged manipulation of foreign exchange rates.

Here is a breakdown of penalties on the banks handed out by Britain's Financial Conduct Authority, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission and Switzerland's Finma:

UBS - $799 million ($371 million to FCA, $290 million to CFTC and $138 million disgorgement to Finma)

Citi - $668 million ($358 million to FCA and $310 million to CFTC)

JPMorgan - $662 million ($352 million to FCA and $310 million to CFTC)

Royal Bank of Scotland - $634 million ($344 million to FCA and $290 million to CFTC)

HSBC - $618 million ($343 million to FCA and $275 million).

(Compiled by Steve Slater and Jamie McGeever)