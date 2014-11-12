The Citibank logo is pictured at its Nicaragua headquarters in Managua October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Citigroup Inc (C.N) said it will pay $1.02 billion (0.64 billion pounds) to settle a probe by regulators for failing to stop traders from trying to manipulate the foreign exchange market.

"Citi acted quickly upon becoming aware of issues in our foreign exchange business ... monitoring processes to better guard against improper behaviour," the bank said in a statement on Wednesday.

UBS UBSN.VX, HSBC (HSBA.L), Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L) and JP Morgan (JPM.N) are the other banks facing penalties from the probe.

