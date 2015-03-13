File photo of the Canary Wharf financial district is seen at dusk in east London November 7, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

The U.S. Justice Department is seeking about $1 billion each from global banks being investigated for manipulation of currency markets, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the talks.

The figure is a starting point in settlement discussions, with some banks being asked for more and some less, Bloomberg said. (bloom.bg/1EIa6Mi)

One bank that has cooperated from the beginning is expected to pay far less and penalties of about $4 billion are on the table, Bloomberg reported, adding that the number could change markedly.

With banks pushing back harder than in some previous negotiations, including those for mortgage-backed securities, the final penalties could be lower, Bloomberg said.

The discussions, which have begun in earnest in recent weeks, could lead to settlements that would resolve U.S. accusations of criminal activity in the currency markets against Barclays Plc, Citigroup Inc, JP Morgan Chase & Co, Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc and UBS Group AG, Bloomberg said.

Prosecutors are also pressing Barclays, Citi, JPMorgan Chase and the Royal Bank of Scotland, to plead guilty, Bloomberg reported.

Last year, regulators fined six major banks, including HSBC Holdings Plc, JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America Corp, a total of $4.3 billion (2.9 billion pounds) for failing to stop traders from trying to manipulate the foreign exchange market.

UBS, the first bank to notify U.S. authorities of possible misconduct, has been granted immunity from prosecution for antitrust violations, Bloomberg reported.

Barclays, JP Morgan Chase and UBS declined to comment. Citi and Royal Bank of Scotland could not be immediately reached for comment.

(Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)