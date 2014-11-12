The logo of the new Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is seen at the agency's headquarters in the Canary Wharf business district of London April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

LONDON Britain fined five major banks including UBS and Citigroup 1.1 billion pounds for failings in currency trading in a landmark settlement after a scandal that has roiled the world's largest market.

HSBC, Royal Bank of Scotland and JP Morgan also settled UK allegations of failures after a year-long probe that has put the largely unregulated $5 trillion-a-day market on a tighter leash with dozens of dealers suspended or fired.

Barclays had been expected to be part of the settlement, but the FCA said on Wednesday its investigation into the UK bank was continuing.

Switzerland's UBS took the lion's share of the joint penalty, paying $371 million. U.S. banks Citigroup and JPMorgan were fined $358 million and $352 million respectively and HSBC paid $343 million and RBS $344 million.

Shortly before the FCA release, the Washington-based Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) regulator said it was fining five banks $1.4 billion for attempted manipulation in the foreign exchange market.

