LONDON The Bank of England has fired its chief foreign exchange dealer after it found information about serious misconduct, but said the dismissal was unrelated to a foreign exchange scandal.

"This information related to the Bank’s internal policies, not to FX,” a BoE spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

The BoE suspended its chief dealer in March as it looked into what Bank officials might have known about alleged manipulation of key currency rates by foreign exchange traders. He was fired on Tuesday.

The BoE said earlier on Wednesday that a review commissioned by the BoE's oversight committee found no evidence that any Bank official had been involved in unlawful or improper behaviour in relation to the foreign exchange trading scandal.

Regulators in Britain and the United States have announced fines for five major banks for their role in the case.

