LONDON Britain's financial regulator said it will continue to investigate Barclays, which was not part of a $1.7 billion (1.01 billion pound) co-ordinated settlement by five banks to settle allegations relating to foreign exchange trading.

"In relation to Barclays Bank Plc, we will progress our investigation into that firm which will cover its G10 spot FX trading business and also wider FX business areas," the Financial Conduct Authority said on Wednesday.

