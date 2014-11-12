A branch of Barclays bank is seen in central London in this photograph dated October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

NEW YORK New York’s banking regulator has installed a monitor at Barclays (BARC.L) to investigate possible misconduct in the foreign exchange market, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

New York’s Department of Financial Services, the banking regulator overseen by superintendent Benjamin Lawsky, sought to have the monitor placed inside the London-based bank.

Devon Capital, a specialist financial advisory firm in New York and London, is providing the monitoring, sources said.

Barclays did not join a group settlement announced Wednesday with Britain's Financial Conduct Authority and the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission over the alleged manipulation of foreign exchange rates.

(Reporting By Karen Freifeld; Editing by Bill Trott)