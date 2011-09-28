LONDON Britain's banks face "materially" increased risks from the euro zone debt crisis and may need flexibility to run down capital levels and keep credit flowing to the economy, the Bank of England said on Wednesday.

The central bank's new interim Financial Policy Committee also called for powers to intervene on bank balance sheets, the terms of market transactions and trading systems to help spot and tackle potential financial crises.

The committee said that since its last meeting in June, there had been severe strains due to the euro zone debt crisis.

"Anxiety about the consequences of these issues for banks had increased materially and, in turn, the perceived vulnerabilities of banks were adding to strains in financial markets," it said.

In June the FPC recommended that banks beef up capital levels, but in Wednesday's statement it said that some actions to raise capital or liquidity "could potentially worsen the feedback loop between the financial sector and the wider economy and so should be avoided".

The FPC also said that: "in the event that severe risks crystallised, it would be natural for banks' capital and liquidity ratio to be run down to ensure that lending to the non-financial economy was not impaired".

The interim FPC held its first meeting in June, and meets quarterly to advise British authorities on financial regulatory issues. The government intends to give the FPC formal regulatory powers by early 2013.

