UK, France scramble jets to monitor Russian bombers near their airspace
LONDON/PARIS Britain said on Thursday it had scrambled an unspecified number of Typhoon aircraft to monitor two Russian Blackjack bombers which flew near British airspace.
PARIS Shares in BNP Paribas and Societe Generale, France's two largest listed banks dropped sharply on Tuesday on concerns about their liquidity and access to short-term funding.
Traders also said doubts about a report that China would support Italy by buying its government debt are weighing on BNP Paribas, given its large exposure to the country.
BNP Paribas, which slumped as much as 10 percent in morning trade, was down 8.2 percent at 9:55 a.m., while Societe Generale was down 4 percent. The CAC 40 index was 1.8 down percent.
Societe Generale on Monday said it would cut costs and sell assets to free up 4 billion euros in fresh capital in a bid to fight market volatility.
(Reporting By Elena Berton; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)
MUMBAI/LONDON Tata Steel UK has signed a 100 million pound deal to sell its speciality steel business to Liberty House Group, as the firm's Indian owner Tata Steel Ltd presses on with restructuring its European operations.
WASHINGTON U.S President Donald Trump on Thursday disputed multiple accounts that his nominee for the Supreme Court had expressed dismay over his attacks on judges, saying without evidence that Judge Neil Gorsuch's comments had been misrepresented.