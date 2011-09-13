People walk past the BNP Paribas bank building in Paris hours ahead of the announcement of Europe-wide stress tests of 91 banks across 20 countries July 23, 2010. REUTERS/John Schults

PARIS Shares in BNP Paribas and Societe Generale, France's two largest listed banks dropped sharply on Tuesday on concerns about their liquidity and access to short-term funding.

Traders also said doubts about a report that China would support Italy by buying its government debt are weighing on BNP Paribas, given its large exposure to the country.

BNP Paribas, which slumped as much as 10 percent in morning trade, was down 8.2 percent at 9:55 a.m., while Societe Generale was down 4 percent. The CAC 40 index was 1.8 down percent.

Societe Generale on Monday said it would cut costs and sell assets to free up 4 billion euros in fresh capital in a bid to fight market volatility.

