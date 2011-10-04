GENEVA Bankers are resisting political pressure to increase their contribution to a Greek bailout, as brinkmanship over revising the terms of a package agreed in July stokes fears of a default.

Although no formal talks with politicians are taking place, bankers are lobbying furiously to stick to the terms of the deal under which bondholders agreed to a 21 percent writedown on their Greek debt holdings as part of a private sector contribution to resolving the crisis.

They argue that an imperfect deal is better than none. To reopen the talks would destroy the hard-won approval for the plan, which has been gained from a disparate group of investors in Greek bonds, including large European banks and insurers.

To undo this would compromise the whole bailout deal and further undermine European credibility among investors who want to see action taken to address Greece's chronic debt problem and growing economic woes, bankers say.

The bank lobby group that has led the negotiations over bailing out Greece said on Tuesday that it was sticking with the original plan and progress was being made on implementing it.

"Those agreements will provide substantial cash-flow relief, assured financing and debt reduction, and so move Greece towards debt sustainability," Frank Vogl, a spokesman for the Institute of International Finance, told Reuters by email.

This view differs to that of European Union officials who are openly suggesting the Private Sector Initiative (PSI) contribution may now have to be increased to reflect a worsening Greek economic situation.

Eurogroup chairman Jean-Claude Juncker said: "As far as the PSI is concerned, we have to take into account the fact that we have experienced changes since the decisions we took on July 21, so we are considering technical revisions."

Bankers have so far dug in their heels over increasing their share of the burden, given the uncertainty over the extent of collateral damage to the already fragile European banking sector from a possible Greek default.

Deutsche Bank chairman Josef Ackermann, who is also head of the Institute of International Finance (IIF), which negotiated a "voluntary" bond swap by investors as part of the second bailout plan, warned at the weekend against changing the terms now.

"If we reopen the voluntary accord of July 21, we will not only lose precious time but quite possibly also private investor support," Ackermann told Greek newspaper Kathimerini.

"The impact of such a move will be incalculable. This is why I am warning in the most forceful way against any material revision," he said.

The PSI is arranged so that the so-called haircut will always be at least 21 percent, depending on Greek interest rates. And many financial institutions have already marked their own exposures down well below this level to reflect market prices -- a writedown of around 50 percent -- for Greek bonds.

A senior banking source said no formal talks were currently underway with political leaders and that Ackermann opposed any renegotiating of the old deal as this would undermine trust and produce a problem of moral hazard.

Fear over the impact of a bigger writedown on Greek banks are also being used to influence the debate.

"The possibility of a 50 percent haircut has receded significantly in the last week and a half. At that point it was being discussed seriously and at the highest level," an Athens-based banker involved in the Greek privatisation programme said.

"I think it has receded because wiping 50 percent off the Greek banking sector would destroy us, and the European Central Bank has 100 billion euros (86 billion pounds) of exposure to Greek banks."

One option being considered is for the private sector to shore up Greece's finances by widening the debt covered by the PSI initiative to include longer-dated maturities, a source familiar with the talks said.

However, for this to happen the ECB would need to rewrite its own rules, meaning a quick solution could not be reached, the Athens-based banker said.

Despite the increasing pressure on them to make further concessions, bankers are holding out to see how the euro zone's bailout fund, known as the EFSF, is modified before revealing whether they are prepared to make concessions, the first source told Reuters.

Banking sources also point to the plight of Franco-Belgian bank Dexia, which has a large exposure to Greek debt and is struggling to borrow, as another reason to push ahead with the current deal rather than risk further delay.

"Dexia serves as good example in our conversations with the politicians," the banking source said.

The need to construct a wider package to reassure anxious investors was underlined by Austrian Finance Minister Maria Fekter ahead of a meeting of EU finance ministers.

"Making the banks secure in crisis is the top priority for now," said Fekter, adding that countries in the euro zone had been urged at a meeting of ministers from the single currency area on Monday to examine backstops, a term that translates to further state handouts.

It was a message echoed by Swedish Finance Minister Anders Borg, who flagged the risks to the sector if a rescue programme for Greece were to unravel because the country was in danger of missing the targets it had agreed to.

(Additional reporting by Victoria Howley, Myles Neligan and Steve Slater in London, Philipp Halstrick in Frankfurt and John O'Donnell in Luxembourg; Editing by Alexander Smith and Will Waterman)