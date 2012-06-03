A euro sculpture is pictured in front of the headquarter of the European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, January 15, 2009. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

LONDON How do you fix a problem like Europe? That issue is likely to dominate a meeting of top bankers next week, pushing worries about regulation, risk-management and how to lift profitability onto the back seat.

More than 800 bankers, policy makers, regulators and investors meet in Copenhagen, Denmark, as fears grow about prospects further south: that Greece could exit the euro zone, Spain will require a bailout if it doesn't fix its banking crisis, and that the future of the bloc itself is in danger.

The European Central Bank's supply of 1 trillion euros of cheap cash through its long-term refinancing operation (LTRO)gave banks and markets a lift earlier this year, but policymakers are struggling to find a more permanent fix.

"The LTRO was a great sticking plaster but that's been knocked back by the considerable worsening in Greece, which has flipped into a worsening in Spain and its property crisis," said Chris Wheeler, analyst at Mediobanca in London.

Help could come from a pan-European deposit guarantee scheme, which is gaining support as a way of reducing the threat of a bank run, or by using some of the European Stability Mechanism's 500 billion euro firepower on helping banks.

The task is to decouple the sovereign crisis from the banking crisis and the Institute of International Finance's (IIF) spring conference, which runs from Wednesday to Friday, marks a rare forum for the private sector to discuss ideas.

The lobby group, which represents more than 450 banks and other financial firms, wants to send a message to G20 world leaders meeting in Mexico the following week.

But the euro zone crisis is taxing bankers as well as policymakers, and after being blamed for the 2008/09 financial crisis, the banking industry holds less sway than in the past.

Bank profits and share prices have been hit by a slump in trading activity and the cost of regulations being brought in to safeguard the system, which is forcing lenders to tear up business models to streamline and lift returns for investors.

COMPLEX ISSUES

Bank bosses including HSBC's (HSBA.L) Douglas Flint, UBS's UBSN.VX Axel Weber, Credit Suisse's CSGN.VX Urs Rohner, ICBC's Jiang Jianqing, Itau Unibanco's Roberto Setubal and J.P.Morgan's (JPM.N) Jes Staley will be joined in Copenhagen by policymakers including the New York Fed's Mike Alix and Boston Fed's Eric Rosengren.

Finance ministers from Portugal, Poland and all Nordic countries are also due to attend, as well as the EU's Olli Rehn and the presidents of ratings firms S&P, Moody's and Fitch.

The IIF says new regulations on banks need to be better coordinated to prevent an excessive clampdown hurting economic recovery.

Tougher Basel III capital and liquidity rules are being implemented at different speeds, and countries like Britain and Switzerland are gold-plating the rules and telling their banks to do more than the global minimum and do it earlier.

The world's biggest 29 banks also have to hold extra capital due to their size and scope, and the IIF wants that surcharge to be delayed by two years to 2018.

Forcing bank bondholders to accepts losses in times of trouble, banning proprietary trading in the United States, and plans to have "living wills" in place at all big banks by the end of this year are also vexing bank executives.

So too are complex issues such as how risk-weightings are applied to loans, which banks say can have a big influence on how and where they lend, and hence economic recovery.

Lessons also need to be learned from Greece's crisis, and the troubled two-year effort to restructure its debt - regarded the most complex restructuring ever by the IIF, which led the private sector's talks.

Credit ratings agencies are expected to defend their activity after criticism that their actions have added to market volatility. Moody's has cut its ratings on banks in Italy and Spain in recent weeks and aims to complete a review of top European and U.S. banks by the end of June.

(Reporting by Steve Slater; editing by Ron Askew)