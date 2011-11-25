A Deutsche Bank logo is pictured in front of the Deutsche Bank headquarters in Frankfurt February 24, 2011. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

LONDON Europe's investment banks may struggle to make returns of 10 percent as they shrink their businesses and could see another fall in revenue next year, analysts at Barclays Capital (BARC.L) said.

Investment banking volumes have remained weak in the fourth quarter in all areas other than commodity derivatives, although better pricing in several trading asset classes has been a help, BarCap analyst Jeremy Sigee said on Friday.

Sigee said his base case for revenues in fixed income, commodities and currencies next year is for a 5-14 percent decline from a weak 2011, outweighing a 5 percent rise in equities and a 10 percent rise in advisory income.

BarCap cut its price targets on banks across Europe, moving Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) to 36 euros from 46, BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA) to 39 euros from 45 and Credit Suisse CSGN.VX to 19 Swiss francs from 22.

Banks have announced plans to shrink assets to meet tougher capital rules and aid profitability, but are set to lose significant revenues from the process, Sigee said in a note.

The investment bank arms of UBS UBSN.VX, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank and Societe Generale (SOGN.PA) would likely deliver return on tangible equity (RoTE) of 3-8 percent once lost revenues are included, Sigee said. BNP Paribas would have a 10 percent RoTE.

To get RoTE to 10 percent -- which is regarded as near the cost of capital -- costs at UBS would need to be cut by 20 percent, by 12 percent at Credit Suisse, by 9 percent at Deutsche and by 39 percent at SG, Sigee said. Alternatively, they could raise prices by 7 and 28 percent, he estimated.

