LONDON Relief marking the agreement of a euro zone rescue plan has been quickly punctured by investors who say Wednesday's epic summit will do little to revive long-term appetite for bank shares, leaving lenders potentially dependent on taxpayer cash forever.

Bailed-out European banks may never be able to throw off the shackles of public ownership until politicians and regulators quit jurisdiction over dividends and bonuses, which have both been axed to help meet a demand to raise 106 billion euros (93 billion pounds) of new capital, fund managers said.

"If you're a European bank shareholder, you won't be getting dividends any more and you're probably going to end up being diluted, so from that perspective, they don't look particularly attractive investments," John Ventre, portfolio manager at Skandia Investments told Reuters.

European banks have been ordered to find new funding to cushion balance sheets against a 50 percent writedown on Greek debt and to banish early signs of mistrust in interbank lending markets that are worryingly reminiscent of the 2008 credit crunch.

The STOXX Europe 600 bank index .SX7P hit an 11-week high on Thursday after lenders claimed they could raise the majority of the sum by cutting payouts to shareholders as well as staff and stockpiling profits.

But long-only investors say painfully dilutive rights issues may still be needed to make up the shortfall before a June deadline, prompting some to consider taking profits and reinvesting in sectors with more secure dividend profiles.

If large numbers of institutional investors spurn those share sales, governments will be forced to pick up the rump, further increasing national ownership of domestic banks.

"Until we know the extent of sovereign haircuts and looming recessions in Europe ... capital will be very hard to raise at all," said Neil Dwane, European chief investment officer at RCM, a unit of Allianz Global Investors.

"Banks missed their opportunity and now will pay for their lack of foresight," he said.

NO GROWTH

Pension funds and insurers have been scaling back holdings of bank shares for more than two years as regulators squeeze proprietary trading activities and impose tighter controls on higher-margin lending.

Returns from bank shares are broadly expected to bear closer to resemblance to low-growth utilities eventually, offering few incentives to owners worried about political interference.

"What equity investors should worry about is growth," said Chris Wyllie, chief investment officer at UK wealth manager Iveagh Private Investment House.

"The upshot of this debt deal is more austerity and constraint on the availability of credit as the banks try to minimise the amount of new capital required and there is little to celebrate there," he added.

Dividends and a healthy bonus culture that promotes performance need to be reinstated at the earliest opportunity to staunch an increasing flow of European private money towards Asian or emerging market banks, seen as better bets for income and capital returns.

"The trades I like are more or less buying banks everywhere except Europe. Banks globally will enjoy the same benefits from European fiscal stability but without the dilution or over-regulation," Skandia's Ventre said.

In the meantime, some of the region's largest pension funds and asset managers have warned they will continue hoarding their cash until they see more evidence that Wednesday's plan can restore confidence in euro zone sovereign debt markets and keep recession at bay.

"I think the right thing for investors to do is to remain very cautious. There's nothing much in the last two years to make you feel that Europe will make announcements and really be able to turn the corner," said Andrew Balls, head of European portfolio management at PIMCO.

(Reporting by Sinead Cruise; Editing by David Cowell)