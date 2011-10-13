Banks are shedding jobs worldwide as stricter regulations and a tough second quarter for trading income take their toll on investment banking units in particular.

JPMorgan Chase said Thursday it would cut 1,000 jobs from its investment banking division over the next 18 months.

The layoff plan brings staff cuts announced this year or reported to be in the works at U.S. and European banks to just over 100,000, some of them to be lost over three- or four-year programs.

Many, including Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L), Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY.L), Citigroup (C.N) and Bank of America, had already cut thousands of jobs after the financial crisis.

This year's job cut estimates are also likely to be conservative figures, as not all banks trimming teams have publicly announced lay-offs, and the number does not take into account smaller investment banks, boutiques and brokers.

