LONDON Consumer price inflation should fall next year, but the extent and timing is uncertain, Bank of England Governor Mervyn King said in a letter on Tuesday to Chancellor George Osborne which explains why inflation remains above target.

King must write to Osborne every three months when inflation is more than a percentage point above the BoE's 2 percent target. Data released earlier on Tuesday showed that CPI rose to 4.4 percent in July.

"It is likely that inflation will rise to around 5 percent in the coming months, boosted by increases in utility prices, and reflecting the continuing effects of ... temporary factors," King wrote.

"Inflation should then fall back through 2012, as those effects dissipate and downward pressure from slack in the labour market persists, although the precise timing and extent of that fall are highly uncertain," he added.

King's comments broadly reflect the message he gave at a quarterly news conference on Wednesday. Osborne, replying to the letter, said he welcomed the BoE's commitment to respond flexibly to any change in the economic outlook.

