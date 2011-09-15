The sun rises above the financial district of the City of London April 23, 2011. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

LONDON There are few occasions when growing bonus pools are not a cause for bankers to celebrate. But this may be one of them.

Deceptively, the higher hand-outs may be a sign overall pay is coming down. Some banks are ploughing more money into bonuses while moving to cut fixed salaries to compensate for damage done by unruly financial markets and tighter capital rules.

The benefit for banks comes from recent requirements to pay a higher proportion of bonuses in shares and delay their conversion into cash for several years.

"It's more an emotional play at a senior level rather than anything else, as it's got to do with fairness -- if your total compensation is in the millions, it really isn't an issue of needing cash today," said Jon Terry, a partner in PricewaterhouseCoopers' reward team.

"But at the next level down is where it could make a difference."

Banks are increasingly under pressure to tackle spiralling compensation ratios -- measuring the cost of pay as a percentage of revenue -- as income dwindles.

These ratios rose over the past two years at 10 out of 16 U.S. and European banks, and total pay grew 11 percent at European banks from 2009 to 2010.

JPMorgan (JPM.N), one of Wall Street's better performers this year, this week confirmed what all bankers feared -- there is no improvement in banks' performance in sight, further dimming pay prospects.

The U.S. bank warned third quarter trading revenue was running 30 percent lower than in the second quarter and investment banking fees could be 50 percent down.

Banks have to come up with the best tactics to slash wage bills without axing too many jobs ahead of any potential upturn in trading in the coming months.

They risk depressing morale further.

That's a worry at a time when banks are trying to ramp up revenues -- even if the concerns over some bankers' disposable income can appear almost comically out of tune with the rest of the economy.

One London banker, worried about this year's bonus, said he'd given up plans to buy a helicopter, or he'd have had to sell the Ferrari.

Spending caution is starting to show, even though the car showrooms of Canary Wharf and the estate agents in London's high end borough of Chelsea are not reporting a big slowdown.

More customers were asking for cars with smaller engines, for example, "conscious of the rise in running costs and petrol," according to one salesman in a luxury car retailer.

A ONE WAY STREET?

The key target for many banks is cutting salaries, which have been inflated in the past two years to offset a bonus tax in Britain and stricter rules on rewards across Europe.

Some are now trimming these where they can by 10-15 percent. In theory, badgering bankers into pay cuts should be easy: vacancies are scarce after banks across the world announced over 100,000 layoffs so far this year.

"If you get pulled into a bank's office and told it's take a pay cut or leave, it's likely you're going to stay," said Graham Paul, an employment partner at law firm Dundas & Wilson.

"Without question, those conversations are happening."

The legalities around pay discussions, as well as the maths, can at times be reasonably simple.

The maximum compensation from an unfair dismissal claim is just under 70,000 pounds in Britain -- hardly a battle worth waging for those in high pay brackets.

Elsewhere in Europe, stronger unions and more employee-friendly labour laws can complicate matters if banks are trying to tamper with contracts and salaries.

Several investment banking heads for Europe, the Middle East and Africa told Reuters that reducing salaries was not a preferred option, partly for these reasons, with one adding that base pay was "a bit of a one-way street" in the region.

But simply handing out zero bonuses to everyone is also difficult, not least because many bankers budget according to their total compensation for the year, including a variable reward that has always been part of the equation.

"I almost would rather let someone go than tell them they're not getting a bonus. It's like stabbing them without killing them," said one of the senior investment bankers.

A die-hard bonus tradition is not the only cultural problem banks face when trying to cut pay.

Chris Roebuck, a visiting professor at London's Cass Business School, argued that few banks had a "collegiate ethos" as strong as Goldman Sachs (GS.N), which managed to get London staff to agree a two-year, temporary salary rise in 2009.

This deal is now expiring, allowing Goldman to slash base pay.

"Goldman is a special case. If staff are told you'll all have to go without for a while for the good of Goldman Sachs, they probably would. At other firms, I'm not convinced they would all say yes," Roebuck said.

TRICKS OF THE TRADE

Getting bankers to agree pay cuts has been done before, however, although the deep turmoil and shock following Lehman Brothers' collapse helped.

Asia Pacific brokerage CLSA, a regional unit of Credit Agricole (CAGR.PA), got a third of its workforce to take a voluntary pay cut of up to 25 percent in late 2008. Three months later it scrapped the scheme as markets rebounded, and repaid staff.

This time banks want to find a more permanent solution, and there are a few other tricks they can use to bring about salary cuts which can help ease the hit.

Banks are offering less tempting packages to new starters, although this will be hard to sustain once business picks up again.

"It's going to be a very difficult transition period. How do you entice people to move if you're offering them a lower pay level than the competition?" said Stephane Rambosson, managing partners at advisory executive search firm Veni Partners and a former investment banker at Citi.

Another option, according to Paul at Dundas & Wilson, is to ease some of the terms surrounding bonuses in exchange for a salary renegotiation.

This could include the condition that a banker still has to be employed by the same bank to get his or her deferred reward.

A third is to simply offer bigger bonuses again. It's not a method to be used across the board if costs are under pressure, but one that could help retain the top performers.

For the majority, however, a weighting of the pay package back towards bonuses will not mean a rise in compensation, at least until business picks up again.

(Editing by David Cowell)