LONDON The European Union's financial market regulator is holding a teleconference for all 27 national regulators to discuss short-selling of bank shares, two sources familiar with the situation told Reuters on Thursday.

"A call is taking place," a regulatory source said, adding that it had been going on for more than an hour.

Earlier ESMA, the European Union's financial market regulator, said it was monitoring bank share volatility closely and was in touch with national regulators.

The regulatory source had said earlier that a Europe-wide short-selling ban was not likely.

