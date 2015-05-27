Thomas Cook says tourists returning to Egypt and Turkey
LONDON British tour operator Thomas Cook said it expected to hit its full-year operating targets after seeing early signs that tourists were returning to troubled markets Turkey and Egypt.
LONDON The Bank of England said it will finalise new rules designed to protect bank's domestic retail customers from riskier parts of their operations in the first half of next year.
The Bank of England said on Wednesday it had made a number of amendments to its original proposals but didn't consider that responses to its initial proposals had necessitated major changes.
The British Bankers' Association, a lobby group for the industry, had said in January it wanted the process speeded up.
The new rules are scheduled to take effect from the start of 2019.
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Steve Slater)
LONDON British tour operator Thomas Cook said it expected to hit its full-year operating targets after seeing early signs that tourists were returning to troubled markets Turkey and Egypt.
BERLIN Britain's departure from the European Union will significantly hurt German firms' business with the United Kingdom and investment will decline strongly in the long term, the president of Germany's DIHK Chambers of Commerce said on Tuesday.