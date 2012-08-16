MADRID Banco Santander (SAN.MC) said on Thursday it will register plans in coming days to list part of its Mexican unit in what could be the Latin American country's largest ever initial public offering.

Sources told Thomson Reuters' IFR that Santander Mexico's IPO could range between $3 billion (1 billion pounds) and $4 billion.

The euro zone's biggest bank, which is battling recession at home and a debt crisis that is spreading across the common currency bloc, has multiple operations in Latin America.

The bank said in a statement it had not yet decided how much of the Mexican business to list but would in any case retain a majority stake. IFR said a realistic float would be close to 25 percent.

It will list the shares on the Mexico City and New York stock exchanges, and will market the offering jointly with its Santusa Holding subsidiary.

Spanish builder Obrascon Huarte Lain (OHL.MC) floated its Mexican unit in November 2010 in a $910 million listing that was the biggest in Mexico nearly two decades.

Santander has operations in Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Chile, Peru, Puerto Rico and Uruguay, a customer base of 41 million and over 6,000 branches. Latin America makes up nearly a fifth of the group's assets and 52 percent of its net profit.

It listed part of its Brazilian unit in 2009.

The company shelved plans to list its UK business in June this year but still expects to spin off that arm and float in London either next year or in 2014.

Santander shares were up 0.103 percent at 5.50 euros, compared with a 2.26 percent rise in Madrid's blue-chip IBEX index .IBEX.

(Reporting by Amanda Cooper, Nigel Davies and Joan Magee; Editing by Jason Neely, John Stonestreet and Kenneth Barry)