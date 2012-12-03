Oil rises on OPEC-led cuts, but market remains range-bound
SINGAPORE Oil rose on Tuesday, supported by an OPEC-led effort to cut output, but rising production elsewhere kept prices within the narrow range that has contained them so far this year.
LONDON Former HBOS Chief Executive Andy Hornby said the bank's board may have had too much information from each division to fully understand the true risks before its near collapse in 2008.
Hornby, who was HBOS CEO from August 2006 until it was bought by Lloyds (LLOY.L) three years ago after a government bailout, on Monday also admitted HBOS's corporate division had too much concentration in commercial real estate and failed to realise the threat of its over-reliance on wholesale funding.
In written evidence to UK lawmakers before appearing before them later on Monday, Hornby said HBOS's problem wasn't a lack of detail provided to the board about risk but maybe too much.
"With hindsight, at times it may have been the case that the sheer volume of information supplied by every division right across operational risk, credit risk and regulatory risk may at times have made it harder for the board to fully understand the potential issues facing the business," he said.
(Reporting by Steve Slater)
TOKYO Toshiba Corp has delayed its earnings release, including details of a multi-billion charge related to cost overruns at its U.S. nuclear arm.
SAN FRANCISCO Apple shares cruised to a record-high close Monday, helping catapult the S&P 500 stock index over the $20 trillion mark in what amounts to a victory for plain-vanilla mutual funds over a bevy of hedge fund managers who recently backed away from the iPhone maker.