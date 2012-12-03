A branch sign is seen at a branch of Lloyds TSB in London February 26, 2010. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON The former bosses of bailed-out British bank HBOS said on Monday management had underestimated the extent of the risks the group faced before it nearly collapsed during the financial crisis.

HBOS, now owned by Lloyds (LLOY.L), was Britain's biggest home loan provider but its downfall was blamed on the aggressive growth of its corporate lending division. The bank was also heavily reliant on wholesale funding which dried up suddenly when financial markets froze during the crisis.

James Crosby, who was chief executive between 2001 and 2005, said there were gaps in information given to management in the years leading up to the crisis in 2008 and some of the risks were underestimated.

"With the benefit of hindsight it seems that, not withstanding improvements made after I departed, it was deficient in a number of ways," Crosby said in written evidence ahead of a parliamentary hearing later on Monday. He highlighted particularly the "quantification and stress testing" of corporate risks.

Former Chief Executive Andy Hornby, CEO from August 2006 until the bank was bought by Lloyds (LLOY.L) in early 2009 after a government bailout, said HBOS's corporate division had too much concentration in commercial real estate.

In his written evidence before the hearing, he said it was clear that HBOS's concentration of commercial property loans - including big loans to single borrowers, concentration in higher risk exposures and highly leveraged deals - meant the corporate division "was vulnerable to a major downturn".

Peter Cummings, who was head of the corporate division, was in September fined a record 500,000 pounds and banned for life from the industry by Britain's financial services regulator.

Hornby and Crosby have rarely spoken publicly about the failings of HBOS and are set for an uncomfortable grilling later on Monday by UK members of parliament assessing banking standards.

In his evidence, Hornby frequently used phrases such as "with the benefit of hindsight" and said his recollection of events was "severely impacted by the passage of time."

He also said the bank's board was swamped by information from each division which made it difficult to spot risks. The problem was a surplus of information rather than a lack of detail.

"The sheer volume of information supplied by every division right across operational risk, credit risk and regulatory risk may at times have made it harder for the board to fully understand the potential issues facing the business," Hornby said.

Hornby is now CEO of UK betting firm Gala Coral while Crosby has fronted government inquiries into identity fraud and mortgages and was deputy chairman of Britain's financial regulator between 2007 and 2009.

(Reporting by Steve Slater and Matt Scuffham. Editing by Jane Merriman)