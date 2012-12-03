A branch sign is seen at a branch of Lloyds TSB in London February 26, 2010. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON Board members at HBOS suffered from information overload and their expertise was spread too thin to grasp the huge risks the British bank had racked up in commercial property, its former bosses admitted on Monday.

Once Britain's biggest mortgage provider, HBOS had to be rescued by rival Lloyds (LLOY.L) in 2008 and propped up with an 11.5 billion pound ($18.43 billion) taxpayer bailout when the financial crisis laid bare its disastrous exposure to property in Britain and Ireland.

"HBOS was taking more risk than it understood was the case at the time," James Crosby, chief executive of the bank between 2001 and 2005, said in written evidence prior to an appearance before UK members of parliament.

Crosby and his protege Andy Hornby have rarely spoken publicly about the failings of HBOS and are set for an uncomfortable grilling by UK members of parliament assessing banking standards.

They want to hear why HBOS nearly collapsed and what lessons can be learnt to prevent future bank failures.

Crosby, a former fund manager, was the architect behind HBOS, created through a merger between Halifax, a former English building society, and the 300-year old Bank of Scotland.

Under Crosby and his successor Hornby, HBOS adopted an aggressive attitude to risk and became heavily reliant on wholesale funding from financial markets rather than customer deposits. The bank had ambitions to become a financial conglomerate with businesses spanning insurance, home loans and corporate banking.

As a result, Crosby admitted, board-level expertise might have become stretched.

"It was always unlikely to have the concentration of banking expertise amongst its non-executives as might for example be possible for a business concentrating entirely on banking."

Since the crisis, banks globally have been retrenching from this "universal" business model to due to regulatory and political pressure to become less complex and more transparent.

Britain's Barclays (BARC.L) said last week that it was considering quitting trading of agricultural commodities due to the reputational risk it can pose.

HARD TO UNDERSTAND

Hornby, who was CEO from 2006 until the bank was bailed out in 2008, said the group's board might have had too much information to be able to spot the risks it faced.

"The sheer volume of information supplied by every division right across operational risk, credit risk and regulatory risk may at times have made it harder for the board to fully understand the potential issues facing the business," he said in his evidence.

Hornby admitted HBOS's corporate division was too heavily exposed to commercial real estate. After Lloyds took over HBOS, Lloyds said two thirds of the loans in HBOS's 116 billion pound corporate lending book were "outside their risk appetite."

He said the bank had failed to realise the risks of its over-reliance on wholesale markets for funding, which dried up quickly when the crisis hit.

At one point, when HBOS was cut off from wholesale funding, the bank had to rely on the Bank of England's emergency liquidity facilities for as much as 16 billion pounds daily.

Crosby said HBOS's stress tests had underestimated the scale of the global credit crunch following the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008.

Originally hired by HBOS for his marketing skills, Hornby, is now CEO of UK betting firm Gala Coral.

Crosby has fronted government inquiries into identity fraud and mortgages and was deputy chairman of Britain's financial regulator between 2007 and 2009.

A report by the regulator into the way HBOS was run said in March it only escaped a "very substantial penalty" because the taxpayer would have to foot the bill.

($1 = 0.6240 British pounds)

(Writing by Carmel Crimmins. Editing by Jane Merriman)