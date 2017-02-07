Reversal of Brexit decision would be great - German minister
BERLIN A reversal of Britain's decision to leave the European Union would be great even if such a U-turn appears unlikely, German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries has told Reuters.
KINSHASA Armed robbers attacked Banro Corp's Twangiza gold mine in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo early on Tuesday and three policemen and one assailant were killed, the Canadian company said.
A security guard was also injured when the group of men attempted to enter the gate at the mine site camp, the company said. One of the robbers is in police custody.
Police opened fire on the raiders, ending the assault, Banro's vice president for government relations, Désiré Sangara, earlier told Reuters.
No items were stolen and operations at the mine continue as normal, Banro said in a statement.
It said the attack, which was recorded by company surveillance cameras, was immediately reported to authorities and is being investigated.
Twangiza opened in 2011 and has become the most advanced of Banro's four gold mines in eastern Congo.
It has been plagued by illegal miners squatting on the site and by armed groups, some of the dozens of militias that remain active despite the official end to a regional conflict in 2003.
Shares in Banro listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange were 2.3 percent lower at 21.5 Canadian cents.
JERUSALEM Israeli authorities said on Saturday they had found no evidence of Islamic State involvement in attacks by three Palestinians that killed an Israeli policewoman, despite the group's claim of responsibility.
VIENNA The United Nations special mediator for Syria, Staffan de Mistura, wants to start a fresh round of talks between Syrian factions on July 10, his office said on Saturday.