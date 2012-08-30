Here is a timeline of significant events leading up to the appointment of new Barclays Chief Executive Antony Jenkins following the resignation of predecessor Bob Diamond over a rate-rigging scandal.

2005 - Barclays traders seek to manipulate the London Interbank Offer Rate (Libor) between 2005 and 2009 while Bob Diamond headed the British bank's investment banking operations, according to documents from British and U.S. regulators.

2006 - Jenkins is hired from Citi, where he spent 16 years, to turn around Barclays' credit card business.

2009 - Jenkins becomes global retail CEO and a member of the Barclays executive committee

2011 - Diamond takes over as chief executive on January 1.

2012 - June. Barclays is found guilty of manipulating Libor interest rates and fined $453 million.

- July. Diamond resigns, a day after Chairman Marcus Agius. Diamond appears a week later before the parliamentary committee probing the scandal and acknowledges "reprehensible behaviour" among his group's traders.

- Aug 18, a UK parliamentary report says company culture at Barclays is "deeply flawed" and Diamond's testimony to parliament was selective in parts and short on candour.

- Aug 29, British fraud prosecutors launch a criminal probe into payments between Barclays and Qatar Holdings, a unit of the bank's largest shareholder.

- Aug 30, Jenkins becomes CEO.