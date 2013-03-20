FTSE steady as miners outweigh GKN, Babcock gains
LONDON Britain's main share index edged up on Tuesday, despite being weighed by mining stocks and wealth manager St James Place.
LONDON Rich Ricci, the head of Barclays' investment bank, has sold shares worth almost 17 million pounds straight after receiving them under previous deferred bonuses or long-term share awards.
Barclays said on Wednesday Ricci was awarded 5.7 million shares on Tuesday and had sold them all. By 1554 GMT Barclays shares were down 1.3 percent at 294 pence, valuing the stake at 16.8 million pounds.
Ricci was one of nine directors to receive shares, and often about half of them are sold to cover taxes. Antony Jenkins, who took over as CEO at the end of August, received 1.8 million shares and sold 943,000.
BERLIN The number of investors expecting the euro zone to lose at least one member state in the coming months has increased, a survey showed on Tuesday, with the risk of contagion now seen as bigger than during the height of the debt crisis in 2012/13.
LONDON The Bank of England's newest deputy governor came under criticism from lawmakers on Tuesday for sticking too closely to the central bank's orthodoxy and faced tough questions about her family's links to the banking industry.