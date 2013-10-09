NEW YORK Barclays Plc (BARC.L) named senior investment banker John Miller to the newly created position of head of banking for the Americas, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

The bank's global group heads based in the Americas will report to Miller, as will Americas regional heads, the memo said. He currently runs Barclays' global industrials group as well as its global financial sponsors business.

A Barclays spokesperson confirmed the contents of the memo, sent by Tom King and Eric Bommensath, co-CEOs of Barclays' corporate and investment bank.

Miller, based in New York, will report to King in his new role, and work alongside Richard Taylor in Europe, Middle East and Africa as well as Matthew Ginsburg in Asia Pacific, according to the memo.

Paul Parker, who previously headed the bank's global corporate finance and mergers and acquisitions (M&A) group, will take on sole leadership of the bank's M&A operations worldwide, the memo said. The M&A business will be put into its own standalone structure under Parker.

Ros Stephenson will become chairman of banking on a global basis, according to the memo. She was also previously head of global corporate finance and M&A.

Barclays was the No.5 M&A adviser globally so far this year according to Thomson Reuters data, up from sixth place in the same period last year and behind Goldman Sachs Group (GS.N), JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N), Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAC.N) and Morgan Stanley (MS.N).

