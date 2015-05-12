LONDON Barclays (BARC.L) said on Tuesday that Val Sorranno Keating, the CEO of its Barclaycard business, has decided to leave to pursue a new professional challenge outside the British bank.

The lender said Amer Sajed, CEO of Barclaycard's U.S. unit, will take interim charge of the global business while an internal and external search for a successor to Sorranno Keating is conducted. "Val has made a significant contribution to the growth and development of Barclaycard during her five years leading the business. Val is leaving a strong legacy which is clear in the financial performance and trajectory of the business," Antony Jenkins, Group Chief Executive, said in a statement.

(Reporting By Sinead Cruise, editing by Pamela Barbaglia)