FTSE bounces on BT and oil stocks
LONDON British shares gained on Friday, led by BT as investors cheered the resolution of a long-running regulatory battle over its broadband unit.
LONDON About 1,200 top investment bankers at Barclays will not receive any upfront cash as the bank will defer awards over three years, a person familiar with the matter said.
Managing directors will get one-third of their 2012 bonus next year, a third in 2015 and a third the year after. Half the payout will be in cash and half will be in shares, the source said.
Bankers below managing director level getting a bonus of up to 65,000 pounds ($102,100) will get all of their bonus in cash straight away.
Those getting between 65,000 and 250,000 pounds will get 65 percent in cash, and the remaining 35 percent deferred over three years, half in shares and half in cash, the source said.
Payouts over 250,000 pounds will be deferred over three years, split between cash and shares.
The bank's 23,300 investment bankers will be told their bonuses on Friday.
Antony Jenkins, who took over as Barclays chief executive in August after a string of scandals, has said he will cut pay and costs across the investment bank, and is keen to show more restraint on bonuses than in the past.
The investment bank is nearing the completion of a raft of job cuts in the last two weeks as part of his plan to streamline the business, a source said on Wednesday.
Jenkins is due to unveil a strategic plan on Tuesday, when analysts expect about 2,000 investment bank jobs could be axed.
($1=0.6368 British pounds)
BERLIN Airlines need Britain to hurry up with plans for aviation following its vote to leave the European Union, because the deadline for preparing flight schedules in a post-Brexit Europe is fast approaching, a Ryanair executive said on Friday.
WASHINGTON U.S. employers hired workers at a robust pace in February, beating expectations, and wages grinded higher, which could give the Federal Reserve the green light to raise interest rates next week despite slowing economic growth.