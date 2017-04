Barclays Plc (BARC.L) said on Tuesday it was still in the process of appointing a new chief executive officer, amid ongoing rumours that the British bank was close to naming former JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) banker Jes Staley to the post.

Barclays said it would provide an update once the process is complete.

