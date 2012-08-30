LONDON New Barclays Chief Executive Antony Jenkins is pulling back from the aggressive profitability targets set by his predecessor, saying his preferred target is to deliver a return on equity better than the lender's cost of capital.

Jenkins said his three priorities were to stabilise the bank after "a pretty bumpy time in the last few months"; to deliver a "credible" plan to lift and deliver sustainable returns for investors; and to set out a long-term plan to make Barclays the "go to" bank for customers.

"It's really important I put together a credible and definitive plan that will deliver a return on equity (RoE) above the cost of equity. We have a lot of great work going on this already, but I want to accelerate it, broaden it and deliver it," he told Reuters in an interview.

The goal is to deliver RoE above the bank's cost of equity of about 11.5 percent, rather than use the absolute RoE target of 13 percent set by his predecessor Bob Diamond, Jenkins said.

RoE is a key measure of profitability and many banks are struggling to deliver it above their cost of capital, as tougher regulations and a grim economic backdrop bite.

Diamond warned in February that Barclays may not reach his 13 percent target by 2013 as he had hoped. Barclays' adjusted RoE was 9.9 percent in the first half of this year.

Jenkins, named CEO earlier on Thursday, told Reuters he was "proud and honoured" to be asked. "I feel ready and excited for this challenge," he said.

