Deutsche Boerse blames UK for failed LSE tie-up - chairman in paper
BERLIN Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
Barclays Plc's (BARC.L) finance director Chris Lucas could leave the bank as early as this week, six months ahead of his scheduled retirement, the Guardian reported on Tuesday, citing health issues.
Barclays declined to comment on the report.
Lucas, aged 52, announced his retirement in February.
The bank announced in July that JPMorgan (JPM.N) executive Tushar Morzaria would take over as finance director in February next year.
BEIJING China has cut its growth target this year as the world's second-largest economy pushes through painful reforms to address a build-up in debt and strives to keep a lid on risks in its financial sector.
PARIS/LONDON France's PSA Group is set to announce a deal to buy Opel from General Motors on Monday after striking an agreement with the U.S. carmaker and winning the blessing of its board for the acquisition. The maker of Peugeot, Citroen and DS cars said on Saturday it would hold an early Monday press conference with GM, at which the transaction is expected to be presented after Reuters reported that a deal had been struck between the two automakers.