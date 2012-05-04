HSBC drags FTSE lower
LONDON British shares lost 0.2 percent on Tuesday, weighed by banking stocks as a week of full-year earnings releases for major listed banks began with HSBC's profit slump.
NEW YORK Barclays (BARC.L) global foreign exchange chief Mike Bagguley will take on the additional responsibility of running the commodities division after the departure of its long-time head, a bank spokesman said on Friday.
London-based Bagguley, who has run the global forex business since 2010, will remain head of foreign exchange in the expanded role. The commodities division, one of the biggest in the banking world, will continue to be run as a separate business with its own management team, spokesman Seth Martin added.
Earlier on Friday Reuters reported that Swiss trader Mercuria had hired Barclays' former commodities chief Roger Jones in one of the biggest bank departures yet. Jones had been at Barclays for the past decade.
LONDON Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond appears to be on track to meet his target for improving the country's weak public finances this year, potentially giving him a bit of room to ease the squeeze on spending in a budget plan next month.
LONDON/BRUSSELS Britain's plan to free Royal Bank of Scotland from an obligation to sell more than 300 branches risks a clash with the European Commission weeks before the government is due to start formal talks to leave the trading bloc.