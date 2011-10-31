LONDON Barclays Plc reported lower contributions from its commodities trading division in January-September 2011 after extreme volatility in oil and metals in the second and third quarters took a toll.

The results, which suggest increasing competition in the crowded sector, mirror weaker performance by major commodities players on Wall Street. They contrast with the improved performance of some European rivals.

Barclays, seen as a commodity trading major alongside Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Deutsche Bank. said nine-month income from fixed-income, currency and commodity (FICC) fell by a fifth to 5.35 billion pounds.

It said the drop reflected lower contributions from credit, commodities and emerging markets businesses, partially offset by an improved performance in foreign exchange.

The last time that Barclays reported higher income in commodities was for the first quarter of 2011, even while overall FICC income fell 22 percent. In its first-half results, Barcap said it had lower contributions from commodities.

VOLATILITY

Some of the biggest price drops in years hit commodities markets in the third quarter as worries about the European debt crisis escalated and the dollar surged against the euro.

Copper, for example, lost a third of its value in the third quarter. The global Reuters-Jefferies CRB benchmark index for commodities ended the quarter down 12 percent, its sharpest quarterly loss since the 2008 financial crisis.

Last week, Deutsche Bank reported record-beating performance in commodities trading in the third quarter despite the steep falls in prices.

Among the Wall Street heavyweights, Morgan Stanley generated higher revenue from commodities in the third quarter as it piled on more trading risks.

Goldman, which posted a third-quarter loss, said its commodities business generated more revenue than in the second quarter although it had to slash risks.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch posted a third-quarter profit but said its FICC division suffered from weaker client activity and adverse market conditions.

JP Morgan said its third-quarter profit fell, blaming declines in its FICC division.

On a quarter-by-quarter basis, Barclays' investment banking division suffered a third straight fall in quarterly income, with FICC contributing 1.438 billion pounds versus 1.715 billion in the second quarter and 2.2 billion in the first.

During the third quarter, Barclays bought a stake in metals warehouse Erus Metals to catch up with rivals by securing a foothold in the profitable storage business.

It also said it was building a precious metals vault in response to client demand as part of its long-term commitment to the bullion market.

