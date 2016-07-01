A woman uses an ATM at a branch of Barclays South African subsidiary Absa bank in Johannesburg, in this picture taken March 6,2016. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko - RTSBVFM

JOHANNESBURG South Africa's Barclays Africa Group (BGAJ.J) has appointed former Tiger Brands (TBSJ.J) CEO Peter Matlare as a deputy chief executive, the bank said on Friday.

Matlare, who spent seven years at the helm of the country's biggest consumer goods manufacturer until December last year, will have responsibility for the bank's banking operations in the rest of Africa, Barclays Africa said in a statement.

Matlare, who oversaw Tiger Brands' expansion into Nigeria and Kenya, has been a director of Barclays Africa since 2011 and will start his new role on August 1, the lender said.

David Hodnett will retain his role as deputy chief executive and finance director, but will focus on South African banking business, which includes retail and business banking and the corporate and investment bank, the bank said.

(Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by James Macharia)