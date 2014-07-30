Millennial love for Snapchat extends to the stock
NEW YORK For some millennial investors, loyalty to one of their favourite apps matters more than financial details in the case of Snap Inc .
JOHANNESBURG Barclays Africa Group (BGAJ.J) sees "mid single digit" loan growth continuing, its deputy chief executive said on Wednesday, reflecting its more cautious stance to writing new business.
Deputy Chief Executive David Hodnett made the comment at Barclays Africa's first-half earnings presentation. The bank, an arm of London-based Barclays Plc (BARC.L), reported loan growth of around 5 percent in the six months to the end of June.
(Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Writing by David Dolan)
FRANKFURT Former Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech is set to lose his board seat at Porsche SE , in which Germany's billionaire families Porsche and Piech have pooled their holding in Europe's largest carmaker, a German weekly reported.
LONDON HSBC Holdings Plc is lining up Mark Tucker, currently chief executive of insurer AIA Group Ltd , to be the next chairman of Europe's biggest bank, Britain's Sky News reported on Saturday.