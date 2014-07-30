JOHANNESBURG Barclays Africa Group (BGAJ.J) sees "mid single digit" loan growth continuing, its deputy chief executive said on Wednesday, reflecting its more cautious stance to writing new business.

Deputy Chief Executive David Hodnett made the comment at Barclays Africa's first-half earnings presentation. The bank, an arm of London-based Barclays Plc (BARC.L), reported loan growth of around 5 percent in the six months to the end of June.

(Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Writing by David Dolan)