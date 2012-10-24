Iraq's oil reserves increase to 153 billion barrels, oil minister says
BAGHDAD Iraq's oil reserves have increased to 153 billion barrels, from a previous estimate of 143 billion barrels, Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi said on Sunday.
LONDON The head of human resources at Barclays (BARC.L) has resigned 18 months after joining the bank, adding to change in its management ranks after this summer's interest rate rigging crisis.
Barclays confirmed that Sally Bott, who joined in April 2011, resigned with immediate effect on Friday. She joined from oil major BP Plc (BP.L) and sat on Barclays' 10-person executive committee below board level.
New Barclays Chief Executive Antony Jenkins is shaking up management and putting more focus on traditional banking, and last month promoted two of the bank's top consumer banking bosses to the executive committee.
Jenkins took over as CEO at the end of August after an interest rate rigging scandal rocked Barclays and forced the resignations of its CEO and chairman.
ULAANBAATAR Mongolia has agreed with the International Monetary Fund and other partners for a $5.5 billion (£4.4 billion) economic stabilization package, according to a statement from the IMF on Sunday.
RIO DE JANEIRO The largest shareholders of Vale SA have decided to dissolve an investment holding company through which they controlled the world's biggest iron ore producer for 20 years, newspaper O Globo reported on Sunday.