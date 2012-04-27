Demonstrators stage a protest outside the Barclays AGM at the Royal Festival Hall in London April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

A shareholder passes demonstrators staging a protest as he arrives for Barclays AGM at the Royal Festival Hall in London April 27, 2012. More than a quarter of Barclays shareholders look set to vote against the British bank's controversial pay plan for bosses and Credit Suisse is also facing a backlash as investors seek a greater share of profits REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

LONDON Over a quarter of shareholders casting votes voiced opposition to the remuneration report of Barclays, as investors expressed discontent over the 17 million pounds pay package handed to CEO Bob Diamond last year.

Barclays said in a statement on Friday that its remuneration report for the year ended December 2011 was approved by 73.1 percent of votes cast, while 26.9 percent voted against the resolution.

20.85 percent of shareholders voted against the re-election of non-executive director Alison Carnwath, who heads up the bank's remuneration committee.

(Reporting by Matt Scuffham)