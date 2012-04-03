Barclays Plc has added two veteran financial advisers from Morgan Stanley's private wealth management division in California, expanding its Americas team in Los Angeles.

Matthew Celenza and Larry DiGioia joined the Wealth and Investment Management division of London-based Barclays (BARC.L) (BCS.N) in March from Morgan Stanley Smith Barney's Beverly Hills office, where they catered to ultra-high-net-worth individuals and families.

With these two latest hires, Barclays has now added eight new investment representatives to its Los Angeles office in the past six months. Those advisers, who came from Morgan Stanley (MS.N), Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) and Credit Suisse Group AG CSGN.VX, managed $2.7 billion (1.68 billion pounds) in client assets at their previous firms and produced a combined $32 million in annual revenue.

Celenza and DiGioia joined Citigroup (C.N) roughly a decade ago, eventually founding The Wilshire Group, before joining Morgan Stanley Smith Barney following the merger of Citi's Smith Barney and Morgan Stanley's wealth management division in 2009.

DiGioia, a more than two-decade industry veteran, began his career with Lehman Brothers in 1987 and later moved to Merrill Lynch. Celenza, who has worked in wealth management for 15 years, started with Morgan Stanley in the late 1990s.

The two advisers now report to Managing Director and Los Angeles Regional Manager Brian Sears. Since joining Barclays in September 2010, Sears has doubled the size of the office.

Barclays' head of wealth management in the Americas, Mitch Cox, called the Los Angeles and Southern California region an "integral part" of the company's development in the Americas.

Barclays' Wealth and Investment Management division is the largest wealth manager in the UK by client assets. It has $253 billion in total client assets across the globe. The division currently has 13 offices in the United States, including its trust company office.

