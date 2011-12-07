MUMBAI Barclays (BARC.L) said on Wednesday it has decided not to book new retail loans in India, while maintaining its deposit business as part of a restructuring to focus on its corporate banking, wealth management and investment banking businesses.

U.K.-based Barclays plans to sell its retail loan book of more than $580 million in the next six months to one year, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said separately.

The bank will cut about 150 jobs out of its total headcount of 850 people for banking operations in India due to the scaling down of retail banking operations in Asia's third-largest economy, the source said.

Barclays had said in July it had cut headcount in India as a result of merging the client relationship teams of its commercial and investment banking units.

(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)