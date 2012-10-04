LONDON Barclays announced a shake up at its investment banking business on Thursday aimed at streamlining the business and creating regional chiefs as it positions itself for a more challenging outlook for the industry.

Rich Ricci, head of corporate and investment banking, told staff in a memo seen by Reuters that Barclays will merge its trading and distribution teams across fixed income, commodities and currencies (FICC) and equities into a new Markets business, which will be led by Eric Bommensath.

Ricci announced a slew of other changes and some senior departures from the bank.

(Reporting by Steve Slater, editing by Kirstin Ridley)