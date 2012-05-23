LONDON British bank Barclays (BARC.L) has held talks about the potential sale of Italian branches as part of its review of operations not delivering profitable returns, a person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The bank has 191 branches in Italy and preliminary talks on a sale have been held, but it is also still considering other options such as keeping them or restructuring, the person said.

Chief executive Bob Diamond has been pushing on with a plan to get rid of underperforming operations or areas that cannot deliver a return of equity of 13 percent, saying no business was sacred and any can be sold.

There has been speculation for several years that Barclays could sell its Italian business, mostly located in north, and the number of potential buyers is limited.

Barclays declined to comment.

This week, the bank sold its 19.6 percent stake in U.S. asset manager BlackRock (BLK.N) for about $5.6 billion, delivering a 200 million pound ($316 million)gain, as tougher regulations hit the return it could make on the stake.

The bank is also reported to be considering the sale of its retail bank, insurance and asset management businesses in France.

Its European retail and business banking made a pretax loss of 661 million pounds last year, after a 168 million pound loss in 2010, hit by bad loans in Spain.

Rivals including HSBC (HSBA.L) are also selling businesses in an effort to boost returns in the face of more costly regulations.

($1 = 0.6330 British pound)

(Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Dan Lalor)