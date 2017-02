People walk inside Barclays Bank's headquarters in the financial district of Canary Wharf, east London, July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

LONDON Barclays will cease floor trading operations on the London Metal Exchange (LME) with immediate effect, the exchange said on Thursday.

"Barclays Bank has been re-categorised from a Ring Dealing Member (Category 1) to an Associate Broker Clearing Member (Category 2) of the London Metal Exchange," the LME said in a statement.

Category 2 membership allows electronic and telephone trading, but not open outcry operations on the LME floor.

(Reporting by Harpreet Bhal)